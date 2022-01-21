After the marked refinancing of theEco-bonus in the 2022 Finance Law the car incentives however, they may return later in the year. Recently the trade associations close to the electric have signed a appeal to the Government for the restoration of bonuses on the purchase especially of electric cars And plug-in hybrids.

Politics and the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti they hinted that some contributions will arrive during 2022.

Auto incentives when they come back?

When do incentives return? Milan Finance claims the Government is ready to refinance the incentives with 450 million euros, making contributions to cars with CO2 emissions up to 135 g / km. Probably the bonuses will not only concern electric and plug-ins but will follow previous scheme of 2021.

The new incentives are intended for the purchase of cars with CO2 up to 135 g / km

The fund of the Mise for the automotive sector is ready to welcome the 32 million remained at home and were intended forused Euro 6.

How long do the 2022 car incentives last?

There are still no official details on the extent and duration of the contributions foreseen for each engine but, as we wrote above, most likely will follow the old scheme of the Ecobonus.

The new Ecobuns is valid until December 31, 2022

While as regards the duration, the new incentives, except for surprises, will be valid until December 31, 2022.

