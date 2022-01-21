The Formula 2 paddock continues to fill up. One of the most attractive drivers was Frederik Dress up, who after two years of F3 wanted to try his hand at middle class. The Dane from Mercedes school has just been promoted by ART Grand Prix, a team that had taken him from Prema for the 2021 season. The agreement will lead Vesti to become Theo’s teammate Pourchaire, with whom he will form a certainly formidable couple. Now there are only three vacant seats left: they are the second guides of Campos, Charouz and Trident.

The 20-year-old has two fourth places to his credit in the F3 of 2020 and 2021. Overall, he has won four events (two at the Red Bull Ring, one in Monza and one at Mugello). Vesti can look forward to this agreement, considering the current drivers of Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton and George Russell – both drove for the ART Grand Prix, taking the title in 2006 and 2018 respectively.

“Signing up for ART Grand Prix in this category is a great achievement for me. We worked incredibly hard in F3 last season and continuing in Formula 2 together is important. It is now crucial to understand all the details of Formula 2 to get the most out of 2022. The Abu Dhabi tests went very well and I learned a lot of new things. I can’t wait to be in the car for the first test in Bahrain! I want to thank ART Grand Prix for this great opportunity and for believing in me“Commented the pilot.