Officials at accredited printing offices in Abu Dhabi reported that they received this morning a number of visa and residency violators who wished to amend their status, whether by leaving or settling their status legally, and helped them submit their applications through the smart systems of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

An official at a printing office said that with the deadline set by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security coming into effect today, the office has begun receiving some cases wishing to benefit from this deadline, while many phone inquiries have been received from violators to learn about the procedures.

.

He added that the office provides several facilities for submitting applications from violators through the smart systems of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, including reducing the transaction fees by 50%, noting that the duration of submitting the application varies from one person to another depending on the status of his violation.

He pointed out that the first question directed to the violator is to know the nature of his violation, whether it is a tourist visa, residence, work, or administrative lists, in order to determine the nature of the request that will be submitted to him and then settle his situation, and there are those who wish to obtain an exit permit.

An official at another printing office said that he had received many inquiries about how to apply for status adjustment requests and that it was expected to receive a number of people wishing to adjust their status, whether in terms of visa or residence, during the second day of the deadline, noting that the office was keen to provide facilities.

It is worth noting that the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the start of implementing the grace period for exempting violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, starting from today, Sunday, for a period of two months until October 30, 2024. The Authority called on residency violators in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports.

The Authority explained that the application mechanism is through the Authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved printing offices without the need to visit the service provision centers except upon notification only to complete the biometric fingerprint.

Violators can submit their inquiries and questions and communicate with the concerned teams at the Authority through the Authority’s approved communication channels, as well as through the approved service centers across the country that are announced during the marketing campaign and through the Authority’s social media channels.