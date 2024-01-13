'Súper Ada' is the new América Televisión soap opera that promises to brighten the nights of Peruvian families. This production stars Maricarmen Marinwho returns to the soap operas after 12 years, and will be accompanied by a great cast of actors who will try to enter the hearts of all viewers with this fun story that is very close to its premiere time.

In this note we will tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss anything of the great launch of 'Super Ada'a novel that promises to be a great success and will remain on the air until the new season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' begins.

When is 'Super Ada' released?

'Super Ada'the novel starring and produced by Maricarmen Marin, will be released starting Monday, January 15, 2024 through the screens America Television. For this new fiction, the singer will also return to acting on TV since 2012, the year in which she starred in another soap opera on the same channel, which was titled 'Yo no me nombre Natacha' and which enjoyed great success.

What time does 'Super Ada' premiere?

The chapters of 'Super Ada' They will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8.30 p.m. m. In this way, the novel will replace in the schedule 'There is room at the bottom'a successful fiction that is currently on vacation and is preparing for the premiere of its 11th season.

Where to see 'Super Ada'?

As we mentioned previously, 'Super Ada' can be seen, exclusively, through the signal America Television. Next, we will show you the channels where you can watch this new fiction on the different TV services:

Through a press conference, América TV presented the cast that will be in 'Súper Ada'. Photo: Super Ada's Instagram

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch 'Super Ada' ONLINE?

To be able to see 'Super Ada' ONLINE and totally FREE, you just have to register at America TVGO, the channel's streaming platform. In this service, in addition to watching the new chapters of Maricarmen Marín's novel, you can also enjoy all the programming that the medium has to offer you.

How many chapters will 'Super Ada' have?

During the press conference in which the entire cast of 'Super Ada', It was confirmed that the novel will have a total of 60 chaptersso it would come to an end during the first week of April.

What is the cast of 'Super Ada'?

Maricarmen Marín as Ada

Pablo Heredia as Leonardo

Virna Flores as Barbara

César Ritter as Pepelucho

Korina Rivadeneyra as Macarena

Arianna Fernandez as Jessy

Patricia Portocarrero as Rosita

Andrea Luna as Melissa

Evelyn Ortiz as Quitita

Teddy Guzmán as Alucarda

Leslie Stewart as Pilar

Mateo Garrido Lecca as Gomas

Sandro Calderón as Donald

Liliana Alegría as Olga

Tommy Párraga as Néstor

Sebastian Stimma as Felipe

Valentina Castillo as Ely.

