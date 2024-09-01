According to “Bild,” the couple tied the knot on August 23. Gottschalk did not provide any details. “You know my showmaster face, but Karina looked into my heart. That’s why we are now a couple forever! Forever!”

The pictures, taken against a picturesque backdrop, showed that the wedding took place in a small circle. The former “Wetten, dass..?” presenter wrote with a view to his fans: “We decided not to have witnesses. You look after us! OK?” The bride wore a floor-length dress, Gottschalk wore white linen trousers and a white linen shirt.

In May, Gottschalk divorced his wife of decades, Thea. The two had already separated in 2019. In the summer of this year, his engagement to Mroß was announced. Mroß and Gottschalk have been a couple for five years.

