Authorities: All victims of Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kamchatka have been found

All victims of the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kamchatka have been found. This was reported by the Minister of Emergency Situations of Kamchatka Krai Sergey Lebedev on his social network page “VKontakte”.

“In half an hour, a Russian Emergencies Ministry helicopter will pick up rescuers from the crash site of the Mi-8 of the Vityaz-Aero Aircraft Company. (…) The search and rescue operation is complete,” he wrote.

Earlier, the head of Kamchatka Krai Vladimir Solodov announced that Tuesday, September 3, was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Mi-8 crash.

The helicopter crashed in Kamchatka on August 31. The Mi-8 was heading to the village of Nikolaevka in the Yelizovsky District. The 22 people on board did not survive. The cause of the air disaster may have been a pilot error in foggy conditions.