Mexico City.- Opposition deputies clashed in San Lázaro with their counterparts from Morena and allies prior to the declaration of publicity of the judicial reform.

PRI deputy Rubén Moreira stated his party’s position by announcing that they will vote against the judicial reform bill because they do not consider it prudent. He also stated that the initiative is neither democratic nor popular, and therefore has no way of being implemented.

The Coahuilense said that the Institutional Revolutionary Party respects the distribution of seats endorsed by the Electoral Court, but mentioned that they cannot go to a ruling session because there are two suspensions of two judges, so the members of the bench withdrew. In his participation, the Morena member Ricardo Monreal mentioned that they cannot submit to the tyranny of the cap and gown, in reference to the suspensions issued, which he described as inappropriate by arguing that they violate the Constitution and the principle of legality.

“The law, the Constitution, doctrine and jurisprudence are on our side, that is why we do not accept the tyranny of the cap and gown (…) They want to make them out to be heroes, they are nothing more than vulgar, vulgar violators of the Constitution,” he said in the forum.

The Labor Party deputy, Ricardo Mejía, pointed out that his parliamentary group proposed to dismiss “this pseudo suspension and continue the process of constitutional reform,” because he pointed out that “no corrupt, cynical judge will be able to stop the transformation of the people of Mexico.” Mejía said that the actions of the judges who ordered the suspensions of the judicial reform constitute an attack on the separation of powers and a complaint should be filed against them before the Federal Judicial Council, a political trial, for violating the Constitution. Ricardo Astudillo, of the PVEM, joined the PT position and maintained that the suspensions are not appropriate, so he called for legislation, because he warned that “there will be no delays, no random tactics, no chicanery that prevents the opinion from entering the first reading.” For his part, the emecista Pablo Vázquez mentioned that the declaration of publicity of the judicial reform is hasty and irresponsible, so he asked that the opinion be returned to commissions so that it is this new legislature that discusses it. In addition, he stated that Movimiento Ciudadano will not be complicit in an act that “means the subordination of the legislative power.” For the PAN, Luis Agustín Rodríguez, questioned whether the pro-government legislators, and their allies, are insensitive by not observing the demonstrations of students, organizations and workers, around the judicial reform initiative promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Rodríguez announced that the vote of the PAN parliamentary group would be against the agenda because, he said, “we are not going to violate the suspensions that federal and district courts have granted.” He also reported that his party proposes forums with an open parliament character, as well as the creation of a working group made up of deputies from all parliamentary groups guaranteeing the principles of plurality, parity, transparency, maximum publicity, discussion and deliberation. Despite the exchange of opinions, the Board of Directors, headed by the Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies, the Morena member Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, announced that the ruling is published in the Parliamentary Gazette, so it began its legislative process. After listening to the speakers and confirming that the ruling on judicial reform complies with the declaration of publicity, the session was adjourned and the deputies were summoned for Tuesday, September 3 at 10 a.m.