FIFA will announce the 2026 World Cup calendar in February: it will be known how many matches Mexico will receivehttps://t.co/gvyazsrn4g pic.twitter.com/uXR5uXaw47 — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) January 18, 2024

will be next Sunday February 4 when the FIFA will announce the calendar of the World Cup 2026 in an event that will not have media, since everything will be broadcast through the organization's different platforms.

🗓 Tune in on February 4 at 3PM EST/9PM CET for the #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Match Schedule Announcement! Click the picture below to find out where you can watch the show! 👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 18, 2024

From the outset, Mexico is expected to hold between ten and twelve matches between the three aforementioned stadiums. There is a high possibility that The Colossus of Saint Ursula It could be the site that inaugurates the competition, while the grand final would be agreed to be played in Dallas or New York.