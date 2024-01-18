Although it still seems far away, it must be remembered that teams from all over the world are already competing to have a place in the next World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico. It should be remembered that this will be the first contest with a new format that will feature 48 countries and 104 matches.
It is known that the Aztec stadium of Mexico City, the Stadium BBVA Bancomer of Nuevo León and the Akron Stadium of Guadalajara will be the Aztec properties that will hold World Cup matches, but until now it is unknown how many and which duels will be played in each one, which is close to being revealed.
will be next Sunday February 4 when the FIFA will announce the calendar of the World Cup 2026 in an event that will not have media, since everything will be broadcast through the organization's different platforms.
“The 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule will be announced at an event that will be broadcast live at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, February 4. Among the 104 matches that will be played in the competition, information will be provided on the number of matches that will be played in each host city, as well as the locations of key matches, including the long-awaited World Cup final.could be read in the statement released by the world entity.
From the outset, Mexico is expected to hold between ten and twelve matches between the three aforementioned stadiums. There is a high possibility that The Colossus of Saint Ursula It could be the site that inaugurates the competition, while the grand final would be agreed to be played in Dallas or New York.
