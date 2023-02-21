On the morning of February 21, a strange discovery left several inhabitants of Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan baffled. In the middle of the delicate sand of Enshu beach in the city of Hamamatsu, a sphere of 1.5 meters in diameter was resting when a woman from the area alerted to its presence.

According to the Japanese media ‘Asahi News’, the woman quickly called the authorities who, minutes later, cordoned off the place and restricted access to a 200 meter radius area while they investigated the situation.

Preliminarily, the anti-explosive team that arrived at the scene presumed that it could be an iron sphere, because the sphere appears to be rusty with the naked eye. In addition, due to its proximity to the sea, they hypothesize that it could have been in the sea for some time, which is why it is corroded on the outside.

However, hours later, the team in charge of the investigation assured that thanks to an x-ray carried out it was possible to verify that the object was completely empty and that there was no risk of explosion.

The sphere, which actually has the appearance of a mooring buoy -which are used by boats as an alternative to anchors-, caused a stir on social networks due to the recent appearance of unidentified flying objects around the world.

It should be remembered that in recent weeks, social networks have exploded with curiosity due to the multiple balloons and flying objects shot down by the US authorities.

While it is true that some have been preliminarily linked to China, the truth is that even President Joe Biden assured that they were autonomous objects of investigation.

Finally, it is important to clarify that the artifact does not appear to be a risk to the community, despite the fact that the authorities continue to investigate it.

