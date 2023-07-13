French authorities announced Thursday the completion of the large-scale tracking device deployed to find Émile, a two-year-old boy who disappeared last Saturday in a mountainous area in south-eastern France.The judicial investigation continues and there will still be searches in specific areas.

The news was announced by the Prosecutor Remy Avonwho had already explained the day before that as of this Wednesday the investigations would enter a new phase, more focused on the analysis of the evidence collected so far.

In a statement issued today, the prosecutor confirmed that from now on the researchers will be employed primarily in the “analysis of the considerable amount of information and data collected over the past four days”as reproduced by the public channel FranceInfo.

Search operation for Émile, a two and a half year old boy.

Given the field searches did not provide new datathe authorities only have two testimonials from neighbors from the small town Haut-Vernet who, already at the weekend, had declared that they had seen the boy from a distance leaving his family’s house and walking alone down a small descending street.

The investigations carried out include the tracking of the thirty buildings that make up the town, located in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region (near Nice), and the thorough tracking of a dozen vehicles and a dozen hectares around.

Those responsible for the search, from the beginning, do not exclude any hypothesisgood that the boy went off on his own and got lost, or even a possible kidnapping, but for now They have no indications to think of a criminal act.

In the case of a disappearance on his own, the prosecutor Rémy himself had expressed pessimism about the prognosis of finding the child alive given his young age and the high temperatures.

EFE