The Governing Council of the Autonomous Community approved this Thursday the contracting of the construction works of the new health centers of Molina-Este (Molina de Segura) and Lorquí and the expansion, reform and energy rehabilitation of those of Alcantarilla-Sangonera and El Palmar (Murcia). The total budget for the four projects is 23,202,564 euros and the investment will benefit a population of more than 85,000 users. This was highlighted by the spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño, and noted that “the centers will have modern facilities, in line with the objectives of sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The new Molina-Este health center will be the header in the basic health zone number 89 and will cover 29,118 Primary Care users. The building will cost 12,056,238 euros and the execution period is 18 months. The facilities will include specialized care consultations for patients from Molina de Segura, Alguazas, Archena, Fortuna, Ceutí and Lorquí. Thus, patients will avoid going to the external consultations of the Morales Meseguer Hospital.

As for Lorquí, in the basic health zone number 72, the new health center will be larger than the current one and will assume the current attendance of 7,254 people. The project costs 4,653,845 euros and, from the beginning, the works will last 14 months.

Regarding the expansion and modernization of the dependencies of the Alcantarilla-Sangonera area, head of the basic health area number 2, it will improve care for 22,395 inhabitants of the aforementioned municipality and Murcian district. There will be new spaces for Paediatrics, Physiotherapy, Dentistry and care for Women, thanks to an investment of 4,119,678 euros. The works will last 20 months.

Finally, in the case of the district of El Palmar, also the head of the basic health area number 23, it is planned to enlarge the pediatric areas, the minor surgery rooms and the area for diagnostic tests. There will also be “an in-depth remodeling and renovation” of the center, which has 25,342 users. There is a budget of 2,372,801 euros and an execution period is 20 months.

Ortuño stressed that these projects are part of the 2023-2026 Primary Care Improvement Strategy (EMAP). And he added that, also in terms of health care, the Governing Council authorized the allocation of 24.4 million euros to the purchase of various drugs against multiple sclerosis, pulmonary fibrosis, cancer and hypertension.

Likewise, the regional government gave the go-ahead to the purchase of 41 electric buses for the new Movibús fleet. The cost, of 28.7 million, will be financed by the European Union through the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

These vehicles will serve the four regional public transport concessions in the metropolitan areas of Murcia and Cartagena. Specifically, they will cover the connections of the capital with Alcantarilla, Beniel-Santomera and Molina de Segura and the port city with its surroundings. By not using fossil fuels, they will avoid the emission of 2,500 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year into the atmosphere. In addition to “improving air quality”, it will allow “reducing noise in metropolitan environments”.

Universities and Education



At the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, the Executive authorized the direct granting of subsidies to the University of Murcia (UMU), the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) and the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University ( UCAM), for a global amount of 462,850 euros, to develop the Erasmus+ Student Mobility Program of the European Community.

And in the field of education, the Governing Council approved the decree by which two municipal nursery schools in Totana are integrated into the network of centers of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment. These are the ‘Pepita López Gandía’ and ‘Nuestra Señora del Rosario’ centers in Totana.