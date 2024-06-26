by VALERIO BARRETTA

RB, turn the page after Barcelona

The Spanish Grand Prix was very disappointing for RB. In Faenza there were many long faces after Sunday’s race, not so much because of a negative result (out in Q1 and never in the fight for the points) but because of the package of updates which at first glance was detrimental.

To lift the situation there is the Spielber circuit, home of the “sister” Red Bull, where Daniel Ricciardo celebrates the 250th grand prix of his career and Yuki Tsunoda scored points in his first year in Formula 1. These are the impressions of the two drivers at the eve of the third Sprint weekend of the season.

Ricciardo’s words

“I’m particularly excited about the Austrian Grand Prix for several reasons: it will be my 250th F1 race, a truly incredible achievement. For the occasion, I will wear a helmet with a special designwhich will be fun to show off“, this is the comment of theHoney Badger. “Plus, it’s the home race for Red Bull, so the atmosphere is always electrifying. It is a special event for both the team and the brand. After the difficulties encountered in Barcelona, ​​we will try to reverse the trend. We won’t have much time available, given that it’s a Sprint race weekend with only one practice session; therefore, it is essential to start off on the right foot from the beginning. We are ready to do it!”

Tsunoda’s words

“I love the Red Bull Ring, both the circuit and the surrounding landscape, as I am a nature lover. Being a home track for the Red Bull family, we hope we can put in a good performance“added Tsunoda. “This is another Sprint race weekend, we will only have an hour of free practice before each session becomes decisive. I know the team has worked hard at the factory to analyze the difficulties encountered in Spain and I am confident that this weekend we can recover and achieve a good result”.