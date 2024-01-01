José Antonio Llorente died on December 31 in Madrid. In peace, surrounded by his family and until the last hours sharing with all of us who were lucky enough to work with him his brilliance and, even in the most complicated moments, his sense of humor.

Sharing is, in fact, one of the verbs that best define José Antonio. His generosity is the basis of the project that is today LLYC, since from the beginning he designed it to be a company of partners, in which the best had the opportunity to be shareholders and feel part of a project that transcended people.

Since 1995, when he founded LLYC together with Olga Cuenca, his priority was to add and develop valuable talent. To achieve this, the challenge of growth was permanent, but also the motivation and satisfaction of being added to a unique project in the world of Spanish and Portuguese speaking communication.

Later, in 2022, when LLYC began trading on BME Growth, it continued to delve into a management and corporate governance model in which the company's successes and results could benefit many.

José Antonio's generosity, like that of all great leaders, also applied to his knowledge. Far from trying to shine alone, as he did so with his own light, he gave us the spotlight whenever he could. He wanted his partners and his team to be the visible face with clients, at events and with the media because he knew that this would further boost the project and its potential. He was the first to encourage us to take care of and develop our digital identity. He led by example and was convinced that if managers did not develop their social leadership, they were leaving part of his job half done, that of influencing and generating trust.

He had notable philanthropic work. Again, generosity. As a collector and passionate about contemporary art, he collaborates with the Museo del Barrio, the Reina Sofía or the ARCO Foundation and, above all, with young Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American artists. Also with his promotion of the LLYC Foundation and collaborating with the Spanish Association against Cancer.

Generosity with your time. Always available, always friendly. Until the last hours, in which the LLYC members stole time with him from his family because he wanted to write us a last message, saying goodbye to him. He asked us to continue working together with the enthusiasm and commitment that he taught us but, above all, he gave us one last gift. That of his affection and gratitude for the path he has traveled, with the confidence that the dream project will last and continue to grow.

And, of course, the generosity with his affection and loyalty, which he reinforced in times of adversity. “You'll never walk alone,” she told us. You'll never walk alone, Jose Antonio.

José Antonio Llorente was a visionary of communication and public affairs. A great businessman. An extraordinary friend. And, above all, an extremely generous person. And therefore, a great leader who we will miss with the same force with which we will grow his legacy. Rest in peace.

Luisa Garcia She is a partner and global COO of LLYC.

