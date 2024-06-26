The accident in Poland

The episode that generated the greatest concern in the world of motorsport at the beginning of the week certainly focused on thecar accident occurred in Poland which involved the eight-time WRC champion Sébastien OgierThe Frenchman, on Tuesday morning, was carrying out the classic reconnaissance in preparation for the Rally scheduled for tomorrow when he collided head-on with another car, on board which there were two people.

Finally the resignation

Alongside Ogier was also his co-pilot Vincent Landais, who, after medical treatment and checks, was discharged from hospital in the evening. As communicated by Toyota, all other people involved in the accident They did not suffer serious injuries, including Ogier himself. However, the latter remained under observation in the hospital all night, and then returned resigned today.

As you may know, Vincent and I had a road traffic collision yesterday during recce at Rally Poland. I had to spend the night in hospital, but I’m already feeling much better 👍 I’m glad that medical checks showed no serious injuries as well for Vincent and the occupants of the… pic.twitter.com/CuzrI9A0EQ — Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) June 26, 2024

Ogier’s first words

The most anticipated and comforting message came directly from the pilot, who addressed his fans on his social profiles with a photo showing him with a collar: “As you may know, yesterday Vincent and I had a car accident during the reconnaissance at the Polish Rally – it is read – I had to spend the night in the hospital, but I already feel much better. I’m glad the medical checks did not reveal any serious injuries to Vincent and the occupants of the other car. We are unable to participate in this rally, which is a shame, but the most important thing is that all participants are safe. Thank you all for the messages I received. Now I’m heading home to get some rest and make sure I get back to full shape soon. Good luck to Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen and the whole team, I will be rooting for you!”