Formula 1 today announced it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP on the calendar until 2030. The decision comes just months after the circuit signed a four-year deal until 2027, underlining how it is one of the busiest facilities in F1. Tens of thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans come every year, filling the grandstands to watch their nation’s star Max Verstappen at his team Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg against the backdrop of the Styrian mountains.

excitement

—

“The race in Austria is a huge favorite for the drivers and all our fans,” said F1 president Stefano Domenicali. “We look forward to many years of excitement and action ahead.” Austria has hosted an F1 Championship race on and off since 1964 and the Red Bull Ring has been on the calendar every year since 2014. The venue has also held a second race in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons under the name of the Styrian Grand Prix when F1 compensated for races canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.