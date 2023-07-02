For a few weeks now, fighting game enthusiasts have been immersed body and soul in STREET FIGHTER 6the new numbered chapter of the famous series by license plate CAPCOM, and another nice surprise is coming for them! Under the spotlight ofAnime Expo 2023it has in fact been announced that the game will soon be able to count on a collaboration with SPY x FAMILY Code: Whitenamed after the animated film coming to Japanese theaters next December 22nd.

Although at the moment it is not possible to know the nature of this collab, nor when it will arrive, it is at least possible for us to admire a wonderful visual created by Chisato Mita Of CAPCOMwhich focuses attention on a hypothetical clash between Yor Forger And Chun-Li.

While waiting to find out more about it, we remind you that STREET FIGHTER 6 is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC (here our review, and here the unboxing), while SPY x FAMILY can be viewed on the streaming platform Crunchyroll for all subscribers to the service Premium.

