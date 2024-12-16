Created almost 10 years ago, it was initially a simple herding robot capable of traversing rough terrain. It has now been upgraded with sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning systems. Researchers at the Australian University of Sydney hope it will become the world’s first “smart cow”, capable of making livestock farming more efficient and environmentally friendly. It can determine the type and density of pastures and monitor the health of livestock. Use this data to autonomously herd livestock to the best pastures and move them before the soil degrades.

Australia is one of the world’s largest beef exporters, with around 30 million cattle spread across a vast landscape that is often dry and whose pastures can be poor. Farmers constantly assess how many animals their land can support, but many have little control over where animals graze within large enclosed areas. Overgrazing can lead to poorer soils with less plant and animal life.