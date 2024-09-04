President asked for votes for PSOL candidate in municipal elections during rally outside of election period; fine was reduced

The Electoral Court maintained the conviction of the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for early electoral propaganda during the rally on May 1st in the capital of São Paulo. The fine, however, was reduced on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The decision by the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) understood that Lula’s statements made express mention of requests for votes for the PSOL candidate outside the electoral period. Boulos was also convicted before the “unequivocal science” regarding the “early and undue propaganda”. Here is the full (PDF – 192 kB).

“As if being present at the event was not enough, he expressed his agreement with what was said, since he applauded (with clapping) the speech given loud and clear by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.”, said the case rapporteur, Judge Encinas Manfré, in the decision.

The fine reduction was made, according to the decision, after the appeals filed by the defenses of both defendants and because they did not present any other conviction of the type in this case. Instead of paying R$20,000 as had been initially determined, Lula will have to pay R$15,000. Guilherme Boulos had his penalty reduced by the same amount to R$10,000.

UNDERSTAND

The judge is referring to the president’s statement during an event with trade unions at the Arena Neo Química, Corinthians’ stadium, in the eastern part of the capital of São Paulo. The event was paid for with money from Petrobras, a state-owned company with shares listed on the stock exchange.

On that occasion, Lula asked for votes for the future candidate for mayor of the capital of São Paulo. Here is what President Lula said:

Watch (2m12s):

Read what the president said:

“I just wanted to tell you this: this guy [Boulos]this young man, he is fighting a real war here in São Paulo. He is competing with our national opponent, he is competing against our state opponent, he is competing against our municipal opponent. He is facing 3 opponents. No one will defeat this young man here if you vote for Boulos for mayor of São Paulo in the next elections. I will make an appeal: every person who voted for Lula in 1989, in 1994, in 1996, in 2006, in 2010, in 2022, has to vote for Boulos for mayor of São Paulo.”

The statement was taken to court by the MDB (of Mayor Ricardo Nunes), Novo and Progressistas parties. The decision on the 3rd considered the first two and extinguished the process led by the PP, as it was presented by the national directory, escaping the jurisdiction of the Court and should be taken to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).