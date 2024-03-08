The Prima Pramac Racing rider was certainly the fastest on the track, as demonstrated by the six victories in the Sprints, but all this was not enough to take the crown away from Pecco Bagnai, who ended up establishing himself thanks to his experience and quality .

Despite the brilliance shown in 2023, Jorge Martin doesn't want to think about last season and prefers to look only to the future.

“I'm very happy to be back here, last season was very good but that's the past, we're in the present and we have to work very hard. I feel better with the new bike, the tests went well and the bike proved itself straight away. competitive”.

“It needs a bit of time to be guided, but I'm focused, we've done a good job this winter and I feel very prepared, so we'll give it our all,” said Martin during the official press conference, in which he shared the stage with Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.

The Spaniard was immediately asked if he has the possibility of moving to the official team or if, as has been hypothesized, he no longer considers it possible.

“I feel very happy with my position, I think I'm in the best place. Well, not the best at the moment, but in the best possible place. I would have liked to sign for two years with an official team, but it's not up to me, and I think (Pramac) is a very good team to fight this season. We'll see next season,” he said, hinting that reaching the Red box remains his big goal.

An ambition for which he will have a long list of quality rivals, such as Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez or Bezzecchi himself. “I'm not going to talk too much about it, I'm not going to waste time speculating and thinking about who my main opponent is for that job, I'm just going to try to get it,” he said.

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing Photo credit: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jorge agrees with Pecco that Marquez will be a title contender. “He is very strong and we will see it immediately: he has a very good bike and it is Marc Marquez”, he said.

Last year Martin especially shone in the Sprints, something in which he hopes to continue to be decisive. “We have to see how the first races go, there's no point in speculating. I'll try to be competitive like last year, but we'll see where we are on Saturday,” he said cautiously.

While for Pecco the Ducati GP24 is clearly better than the 2023, Martin is not yet so categorical and was asked where it was really better.

“For me, I have a better feeling in braking and rear grip. Maybe it has some negative points, I can't say, but we're working on it,” he admitted. “With the 2023 I was immediately competitive because the GP22 wasn't working well. With this one it takes me a while to get used to the driving style, you have to change a little to take advantage of some specific parts of the circuit, but in Sepang I realized which is already better than the GP23”, he admitted.

On the last day of testing in Qatar, a few weeks ago, Martin experienced strong vibrations at the rear of the bike, which left him very worried.

“Yes, they did an investigation to understand what was happening, I was riding very fast but in the last simulation we had chattering problems. But I don't want to think about it, I just want to hope that they have solved the problem and that the bike will be perfect from Friday “, concluded the Prima Pramac Racing rider.