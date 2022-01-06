Border authorities are investigating at least two other cases of people linked to the Australian Open who have entered the country without being vaccinated, the Australian Government acknowledged this Thursday, after the Serbian tennis player’s visa was canceled Novak Djokovic.

“I am aware of these allegations and I can assure you that the Australian Border Force is investigating this now,” Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrew told radio station 2GB.

The authorities are investigating a tennis player and an official who have already been allowed to enter the country to attend the tournament, which is played in the city of Melbourne between January 17 and 30, detailed the Sidney Morning Herald newspaper.

On the hunt for violators

Australia’s tennis federation had ensured that other Australian Open participants were allowed to enter the country after contracting covid in the past six months, using the same exemption that Djokovic requested.

The investigation is carried out while the Serbian tennis player is being held in a Melbourne hotel after the Australian authorities revoked his visa for failing to comply with the measures against covid-19 and waiting for a court to decide on Monday on his deportation.

The world number one arrived in Australia on Wednesday night with a medical exemption that allowed him to defend his title at the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated, but shortly after the border authorities canceled his visa.

The tennis player’s lawyers appealed the authorities’ decision and the Federal Circuit Court scheduled a hearing for next Monday to decide whether Djokovic is deported from the country.

The newspaper Sidney Morning Herald cites three sources anonymously who assure that the exemption presented by the Serbian player was “minimal” and was only supported by a doctor.

“It is not appropriate for me to see Mr. Djokovic’s medical history. It would not be fair for us to do so … But all I can say is that the medical exemption proof that was provided was deemed insufficient,” said the prime minister. Australian Scott Morrison.

The vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, but there are temporary exemptions for people who have “a serious medical condition”, who cannot be vaccinated because they have contracted covid-19 in the previous six months or have had an adverse reaction to the drug, Between other reasons.

EFE