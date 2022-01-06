Speedrunning event Awesome Games Done Quick begins on Twitch this weekend.

The annual event highlights speedruns, gameplay showcases, and competitions, with this year’s event raising money for Prevent Cancer Foundation.

For the second year running, the event will be online only. It runs from 9 – 16th January on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel, with speedruns ranging from recent hits like Psychonauts 2 and Kena Bridge of Spirits, to the classics Diddy Kong Racing and Half Life 2. See the full schedule here.

There will be over 170 speedruns in total. Likely highlights include a 55-minute run of Fallout New Vegas, a blindfolded run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and a glitched run of Stardew Valley.

Donations to Prevent Cancer Foundation can be made directly via the viewing page. Last year, the event raised over $ 2.7m.

Previous charities have included AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, and Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières. Games Done Quick events have raised more than $ 34 million in total for charity.