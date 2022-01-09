The Australian Government Department of Internal Affairs denies having validated Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption certificate. This Sunday, a day after the Serbian’s lawyers affirmed that he was given permission to access the oceanic country without the need for quarantine, the Australian Executive’s legal team has issued a statement in which it affirms that Djokovic’s request to review his case “must be rejected with costs”. The tennis star has been isolated in a Melbourne hotel since he arrived in the country on Wednesday, when immigration agents detained him at the airport after detecting an irregularity in his medical exemption, which would allow him to play the Open despite not being there. vaccinated.

In the document, lawyers from the Australian Department of Internal Affairs assure that Djokovic’s legal team “did not present evidence that clearly demonstrated” that the letter from Tennis Australia referred to by them as proof that he was given the green light “granted him an exemption. medical ”. “At no time does it refer to a contraindication. Nor does it give any medical reason why the applicant (Djokovic) could not be vaccinated, ”the text summarizes.

According to the representatives of the Executive, the Austalian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), which acts as an advisory body to the Minister of Health regarding the national immunization program, considers that “a previous infection of covid-19 is not an indication for not get vaccinated in Australia ”. For this reason, he also rejects the argument of the tennis player’s defense that he could agree to having passed the disease in December. This Monday a hearing will be held to clarify if Djokovic can play the Open.

