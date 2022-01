Rafael Nadal won the ATP 250 in Melbourne, beating in the final the American qualifier Maxime Cressy, number 112 of the ATP ranking, with a score of 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. For the Spaniard, number 6 in the world, returning after a five-month break, this is the 89th title of his career and the nineteenth season in a row with at least one trophy (record of the open era).