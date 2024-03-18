Uber agreed to pay about 198 million dollars (171 million euros) to more than 8,000 operatorsand holders of taxi and rental car licenses in Australia due to loss of income when the multinational entered the oceanic country, according to legal sources reported this Monday.

The agreement between Uber and taxi driverswhich represents the fifth highest sum to settle a class action lawsuit in the history of the oceanic country, was reached during the judicial process, after a complaint that started in 2019 in the Supreme Court of the state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne.

“He GrandstandHe will have to approve the agreement as being favorable to the interests of the group members, and now it is being working on that process,” the law firm Maurice Blackburn, which represents the plaintiffs, announced today on its website.

The director of Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, Michael Donnellyexplained that during the legal battle Uber “fought tooth and nail”, although the agreement would leave the multinational's responsibility “beyond any doubt”, according to statements broadcast by the Australian public channel ABC.

The agreement began after a complaint that began in 2019 in the Supreme Court of the state of Victoria.

For its part, Uber stressed today in a published statement that with the agreement it hopes to leave the problems with the taxi drivers and rental car drivers, recalling that since 2018 it has made “significant” contributions to the compensation plans of this sector.

Likewise, the multinational emphasized that when it began its operations more than a decade ago in the southern country, there were no rules on vehicle sharing anywhere in the world, “and much less in Australia“, although now their activities are regulated and are part of the country's transportation services.

Uber is currently valued at around 160,000 million of US dollars (146,928 million euros) and is the great dominator of the shared transportation sector with a presence in 72 countries.

In various nations, including Spain, taxi drivers have complained or have carried out protest actions about competition Uber unfair and other rental vehicle companies with drivers (VTC) demanding strict regulations in the sector.

EFE

