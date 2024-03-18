Serious head-on accident between two cars in Mottola, unfortunately three boys aged 31, 26 and 23 lost their lives instantly

A very serious one accident road traffic is what happened yesterday, in the area of Mottola. Unfortunately three young boys, who were in the same car, lost their lives. While an entire family, made up of mother, father and child, is now hospitalized for checks.

Obviously the police are working on the incident, who first had to close the road to traffic, then take the reliefs of the case and are currently trying to reconstruct exactly how the accident occurred. Among these things also the possible ones responsibility.

According to information released by some local media, the serious accident occurred late yesterday afternoon, Sunday 17 March. Precisely along the state road 100, which connects Bari and Taranto. The three boys were all on board the Peugeot, but it is not yet clear where they were headed. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

For reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the young people clashed frontally with a BMW, with an entire family on board. The clash immediately appeared very serious and in fact passers-by who witnessed the scene promptly alerted both the officers and the health workers.

Accident in Mottola, who are the victims and what has emerged about the incident

Doctors soon intervened to help those involved. However, they couldn't do anything more for the three boys. From what the local newspaper writes, Bari Today, they were: Antonio Panzitta aged 31, two girls aged 23 and 26, called Silvia Scardamaglia and Marcella Risoliall originally from Calabria.

From what has emerged, there should be a basis for the accident risky overtaking. However, only further investigations will provide confirmation of what happened in that place.

When the doctors arrived, unfortunately there was nothing left that could be done for them. In fact they had no choice but to observe their heartbreaking deaths. The news is starting to spread in their community and therefore there are many people saddened by these losses.