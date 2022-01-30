Brazilian Bia Haddad and Kazakh Anna Danilina did not lack courage in the dispute for the doubles title at the Australian Open, this Sunday morning (30). However, the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, current Olympic champions, prevailed, winning by 2 sets to 1 (partials of 6/7, 6/4 and 6/4), taking the title at Rod Laver Arena. , in Melbourne. Even so, Haddad has already entered the history of tennis in the country, by becoming the first Brazilian finalist in the Australian Grand Slam in the Open Era (begun in 1968).

VALEEEEEU, BIA! The title didn’t come, but Bia Haddad Maia’s campaign was historic! Vice-championship in #AusOpen which should be greatly celebrated. You were giants, Bia and Danilina! pic.twitter.com/hJOuivaZJ8 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) January 30, 2022

Losing is part of the game, but for Bia, being in the Melbourne final had a special meaning: overcoming. In the last two and a half years, the Brazilian has faced months of suspension for doping and underwent surgeries, the last one to remove a tumor.

“It was very hard for me. I came back from four surgeries, then I came back from a year and three months off from doping, and then when I came back I discovered a tumor on my finger after winning four tournaments. Then I spent five months straight out of the house fighting. A year ago I was playing 25k qualifying in South Africa and today I was at Rod Laver playing against the No 1s in the world”, she revealed emotionally.

During the process of overcoming, the 25-year-old from São Paulo had the support of the coach, and made a point of thanking him on the court, when she received the trophy.

“That’s why I dedicated the title to my coach Rafael Paciaoroni who was with me at all these moments. Tennis level I know I have and I presented it in these weeks, but I have to improve a lot during this year”, revealed the Brazilian.

And Bia really has a lot to celebrate: alongside the Kazakh Danilina, the São Paulo native ran a successful campaign. There were nine consecutive victories until the final of this Sunday (30), and on the last day 15 they won the Sydney’s WTA 500.

“Very happy with what we did in these three weeks. Personally, it was an achievement and a great learning experience. I was able to face myself, I felt pressured in most games and that made me serve and return in a lot of pressure moments. I learned that not creating expectations is something very important too. Anna and I live every moment, every game and every point. I’m sure it was a very big delivery on both sides”, added Bia.

