Sinaloa.- The Congress of the State of Sinaloa exhorts all young people from Sinaloa that they have between 12 and 29 years oldto be part of new youth parliament April 7, where can be deputies for a few daysfor which they will have the opportunity to expose and debate various topics in the state tribune.

The president of the Youth and Sports Commission reported that young people have a time limit to be able to register for the call, because closes from February 8 and will take place in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Announcement

María Guadalupe Cázarez Gallegos announced through a press conference of the Youth and Sports Commission of the State Congress, the convening of the First Youth Parliament April 7 that will take place on April 24, 25 and 26 of the present year, which will take place at the seat of the Legislative Power.

He pointed out that the call will be open for registration until February 8, 2022, where only participants will be selected.

He stressed that the objective of said parliament is so that the young people of Sinaloa can be heard before the highest tribune of the state, where they will debate their proposals for improvement for their municipalities and youth in general.

He explained that they will live a great experience being deputies for a few days, where they will learn and know the role of representing each of their municipalities. The purpose of this activity is to promote and encourage the political and citizen participation of young people from Sinaloa.

courses

He explained that what they seek is to be able to promote the right to free expression, where they will not only represent their municipalities, but also all youth sectors, where they will strengthen democracy through dialogue, constructive debate, exchange of ideas, where they will find the solution to the conflicts in a peaceful way.

He affirmed that young people will receive training to carry out an essay on various topics to be discussed, such as: youth and sports, public education, gender equity and family and environment.