A dozen days before kick-off, the coaches of the national teams that will participate in the world championships in Qatar are slowly dissolving their reservations, announcing the lists of players called up for the world championship event. And it was also the turn of Australia, which after a qualification obtained only through the intercontinental play-off against Peru, won on penalties, is preparing for its sixth world championship. The choices of the coach Graham Arnold, former deputy of Guus Hiddink when in 2006 the Socceroos reached the round of 16 (losing to Italy with the penalty kick of Francesco Totti with an expired time) were issued, with a surprise that in somehow it also concerns the Azzurri.

Volpato’s no – What makes the news is in fact the “no” of Cristian Volpato. Roma’s talent, which Josè Mourinho is using frequently this season, could have flown to Qatar, but he decided not to. To explain it, as reported FoxSports, it was CT Arnold himself, who tried to convince him until the very end: “I talked to him three times, until 11 pm. I told him he would be on the list of 26, but he wanted to take some time to think about it and talk to the people who advise him. And in the end he declined the offer to play the World Cup with Australia. It is his decision. He believes that at this moment in his career it is too important a choice, that right now he didn’t want to take. And that’s okay. ” For Volpato, Australian but who has already played with the Italian youth national teams, the door remains open for the blue shirt. See also The 1x1 of the Barça players in their 3-2 defeat against Athletic Club

The list of Australia – Here is the list of those called up, without the Roma player. Goalkeepers are Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) and Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners). In defense, the choice of the CT fell on Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Nathanial Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (OB), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Harry Souttar (Stoke), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian), Aziz Behich (Dundee United) and Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata). Also in midfield for Arnold several players stationed in Europe: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Ajdin Hrustic ( Eintracht Frankfurt) and Keanu Baccus (St Mirren). Finally here are the names for the attack: Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners) , Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners) and Awer Mabil (Cadiz). Check out the talent Kuol just eighteen, already requested by many big names. But unfortunately for the Socceroos, no Volpato. See also MotoGP | Suzuki unveils the 2022 GSX-RR on February 4th

November 8, 2022 (change November 8, 2022 | 10:29)

