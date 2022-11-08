Maria Angioni’s lawyer, former prosecutor in the Denise Pipitone case, renounces to listen to the other witnesses indicated by her client

The trial against the former prosecutor Maria Angioni it has almost come to an end. A few hours ago, the news arrived that the defense has given up listening to the other witnesses indicated by the former magistrate himself.

After the last hearing, during which one of the witnesses has retracted as witnessed by Maria Angioni and after a first renunciation of the testimony of Piera Maggio, thelawyer of the former prosecutor explained:

By now, for the purposes of the trial, the testimonies already given are sufficient.

They will therefore not appear before the judge, Stefania Letterato and the former technical consultant of the Public Prosecutor of Marsala, Paolo Agate.

Maria Angioni had appeared in several TV shows and had revealed gods misdirection in investigations for the missing child in Mazara Del Vallo, while she was pm. You spoke of obstacles, lack of wiretapping, unreliability of the police.

Statements that led the Prosecutor’s Office to reopen the investigation and to enter in the register of suspects Anna Corona, mother of Jessica Pulizzi and ex wife of Piero Pulizzi (biological father of little Denise Pipitone) and Giuseppe Della Key. The research, however, did not lead to any confirmation of the statements of the former magistrate, so much so that the prosecutor asked for one new archiving and Maria Angioni is finished at trial for false statements to the public prosecutor.

The next hearing is set for December 5th.

Maria Angioni at Italian Stories

Recently, a guest at Italian Stories, the former prosecutor made a new revelation. When he was in charge of the investigation into little Denise Pipitone, he had a large device at his disposal which contained the wiretaps.

However, Maria Angioni revealed that at the time, she realized that two interceptions were missing and so he had decided to open a file. But when the host Eleonora Daniele asked her where that file was, the former prosecutor replied that he had no idea.

Has anyone made the wiretaps disappear? What happened to the former prosecutor’s file? There are many questions on the case of little Denise Pipitone, which will probably never find an answer.