Australia | A very rare pink handfish flagged the camera in Australia – last seen 22 years ago

In Tasmania, at least a confusing species was recorded in the researchers' camera when a pink handfish was seen at a depth of about 120 meters.

The individual recorded by the feed camera is classified as endangered Brachiopsilus dianthus a species previously thought to live only in shallow and sheltered waters.

"The biggest surprise was finding a pink handfish at a depth of about 120 meters. Prior to this observation, the species had been found only four times and had been classified as a rare species earlier this year," says a professor at the University of Tasmania Neville Barrett.

Lajia according to Barrett, it was last observed at a depth of about 20 to 30 meters in 1999, and an earlier one was found at a depth of about 10 meters.

Handfish are also known as ocrocrots and are exceptional fish, not least because they do not have a swimming bladder and do not swim. Instead, they propagate with convulsions using their hand-like fins.

The video shows how about a 15-centimeter-long handfish hold on to seaweed for a while before it slides the bait to pop under the crawfish.

“I watched one of our raw videos and it had a little fish popping up from the tongue and it looked a little weird. I looked closer and saw its little hands, ”says the research assistant who made the discovery Ashlee Bastiaansen To ABC.

Pink handfish is one of 14 species of handfish that live in the Tasmanian environment. The recent discovery raises hopes for the species ’chances of survival, as climate change has pushed the species tight.

“This is an inspiring discovery and offers hope for the survival of pink handfish, as they have a clearly wider habitat and distribution than we previously thought,” Barret says.

