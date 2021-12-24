Olympic Games Finnish athletes who refuse the coronary vaccine cannot get to Beijing: “It is very clear that you cannot go to the Olympics in situations like this”

Finland cannot select teams from all potential value athletes for the Beijing Olympics in February.

The reason is the refusal of some athletes to be vaccinated against corona. At least some of those who refused justify it, but the line is still tight – without full vaccine protection, there is no such thing as a five-ring race.

“There are individuals who have been reluctant to take coronary vaccines. It is very clear that in such situations you cannot go to the Olympics, ”says a specialist in sports medicine. Maarit Valtonen says.

“An individual can make the choice not to aspire to the Olympics when they don’t want coronary vaccines.”

Valtonen works as a chief physician at the Finnish Olympic Committee and the Research Center for Racing and Top Sports (Kihu). His message to athletes who refuse vaccines is weighty.

“We are dealing with a virus that has already killed millions of people around the world. It is a universal disease for which we have a safe vaccine. It protects people from a serious, even fatal, disease. ”

Valtonen considers coronary vaccination essential for all those involved in sport. Athletes move around the world, gather for competitions and inevitably face close contact.

“For top sports to be justified in any way in this pandemic situation, we need to use all possible protections against infections and serious illness,” he says.

“Each individual ultimately decides whether to take the vaccine. However, it is very justified to draw lines for the Olympics, where people gather around the world. You only go there with coroner vaccinations. ”

The policy is also known to those Finnish athletes who have made the choice to skip the vaccines.

“We’ve been communicating vaccination requirements since the fall. Everyone who has wanted it has had a full set of vaccines, ”says Valtonen.

Photographers with face masks captured the Olympic flame on display on December 13 in Beijing.

Of the Olympics According to Valtonen, the organizers practically require everyone to have a full series of vaccinations. The amount of vaccine required for this is determined by the person’s home country.

“In practice, for Finns, it is a series of vaccinations required for the EU vaccine passport, ie two vaccines,” says Valtonen.

As the two vaccines protect against severe coronary heart disease, but no longer very well against infections, the Olympic Committee aims to get the whole team boosted before the Olympics.

“It would be a significant additional protection in the circumstances we are going to,” says Valtonen.

“Of course the schedule is tight. We cannot put the third vaccine as a condition for the start, but the whole team is cooperating very well in this. Everyone understands the seriousness of the situation and, of course, everyone wants to protect themselves, the team and the local population. ”

According to Valtonen, the issue has been discussed in good cooperation with athletes and sports. The chief doctor is confident that the Olympic team will have good vaccine coverage for the third vaccine.

Hockey League The NHL also officially confirmed its absence from Beijing on Wednesday. Should the Olympics be held from a doctor’s perspective at all?

“In my view, the NHL’s particular concern is that China is stuck, so to speak. If there are any exposures or infections, the journey home will drag on, ”Valtonen replies.

“Of course, this risk exists. If you get infected in the final meters, you will have to wait until it is safe to travel again and not infect others. ”

Valtonen says that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers of the competition have worked enormously to close the corona bubble. According to Valtonen, the experiences of the protection provided by the bubble in Tokyo were very good.

“This is a very disciplined group and corona tests are performed on a daily basis. Infections are caught extremely quickly – much faster than in the normal population here in Finland. ”

“Although people always have their own risks in gatherings, this corona bubble is one of the safest places because they are subject to such severe corona measures,” Valtonen adds.

Maarit Valtonen, Chief Physician of the Olympic Committee, believes that the Finnish competition team will control the corona situation at the Beijing Olympics.

To the corona are committed race organizers, IOC and race teams from all countries. The bubble is similar to that of July-August in Tokyo.

“Operating models were also strict and clear in Japan. The same line is now being taken in Beijing, and I do not see any significant change between the measures taken by Japan and China, ”says Valtonen.

The most significant difference to the totality of corona measures is caused by the omicron transformation.

“The new variant now grips very easily. Everyone has to be very careful when going on a trip. Already two weeks of quarantine-like activities before departure must be taken seriously, ”Valtonen instructs.

“Sure, every athlete prepares for the Olympics: the World Cups and the hockey series are running and the work needs to be taken care of, but all the other extra close contacts and crowds need to be avoided to get us out of traffic healthy and virus-free.”

Valtonen believes that the Finnish race team will be able to keep the situation under control in Beijing. It requires that the viruses not be carried on the plane.

“Now we’re also competing for who’s on the line and in the trough when the Olympics start.”