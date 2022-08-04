Austin Palau Y Flavia Laos They were seen together since December 2021. They spent the New Year’s celebration among friends. Despite the fact that at first the duo of influencers denied dating, as the months went by it became known that they were getting to know each other better.

After several months of sharing, traveling and hanging out, Austin Palao decided to take the next step in his romance with the model: he finally asked the influencer to officially be his girlfriend.

How was Austin Palao’s proposal to Flavia Laos?

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao are visiting some of the attractive tourist spots in Bali, Indonesia. In that sense, the actress did not hesitate to record, in addition, the precise moment in which Said Palao’s brother made her romantic proposal.

The former reality boy invited her to dinner on a special evening. Both came enjoying dishes from the area while watching the movie “Titanic”.

Moments later, a waiter approached the model to offer her a dessert, in which the following message was read: “ Do you want to be my lover? ”.

This is how Flavia reacted when Austin asked her to be his girlfriend

Flavia Laos could not hide her surprise and emotion at Austin Palao’s romantic proposal. “Oh no, baby!”, The actress was heard saying in one of her Instagram statuses.

Thus, in her next story, the model ended up confirming that she accepted said proposal.

In his publication, his typical dessert was shown along with the proposal of his now in love. Also, she read “03/08/22″, date of the beginning of your sentimental relationship.