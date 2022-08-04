A few days ago, new information about the next film by jokerwhich was possible thanks to the tremendous success generated by the first adaptation in 2018. The first news was the name, Folie a Deuxthe second the release date, and now the hitherto rumored Lady Gaga confirms his participation in the tape.

The actress and singer made this known through a musical advance on social networks. The sequel will star Gaga beside joaquin phoenix , who returns to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for best actor. The teaser is set in “Cheek-to-Cheek“, and shows us the silhouette of the characters, making it clear that it will be harley quinn.

Here the teaser:

Joker: Folie a Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The phrase Folie a Deux, refers to a shared delusional disorder, and the only companion being the perfect way to pair him with Harley, not much of the plot has been mentioned, only that it will be a musical. For his part, he will be an alternate character that we are used to, since in another universe margot robbie brings the character to life.

Remember that Joker 2 the premiere October 4and of 2024.

Via: Variety