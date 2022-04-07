Anguish. That was what the pilots and passengers of a Boeing 777 plane experienced, from the Air France airline, which covered the route New York – Pariswhen they were about to land at Charles de Gaulle airport and noticed that the controls did not respond.

The recordings, revealed by the AirLive portal, initially allow one of the pilots to be heard calmly.

“Hello, Air France AF011 stabilizes the route”, the control tower of the airport in the Parisian capital was heard to say.

The controllers confirmed that he could land and gave him some instructions. However, a few seconds passed and the pilot shouted “wait”.

His breathing quickened and he could be heard as he tried to regain control of the plane. “Stop, stop,” she exclaimed.

About three seconds passed before the control tower asked him what happened. “I’ll tell you right away,” replied the pilot with an agitated voice and in the background the aircraft’s emergency alarms had been activated.

For this reason, the controllers asked him to immediately stop the descent. After a few seconds, the other pilot spoke and said that they were returning to altitude, about 4,000 feet above Charles de Gaulle airport.

“Here we are, we got around a problem with the controls, the plane was not responding. We are ready to start the landing, ”said the initial pilot again, as he calmed down.

From there, the control tower gave him new instructions so that the more than 200 passengers landed without any mishap.This is the audio of the conversation between the pilots and the tower:

In fact, one of the passengers said that people inside the cabin were screaming. “We circled for 10 minutes over the airport, and the second attempt was very smooth. They didn’t push us like the first”, mentioned Pierre-Loïc Jacquemin, to the ‘BFMTV’ news network.

The BEA, the French aviation security authority, ruled and described it as a “serious incident”.

“Instability of flight controls on final, maneuver ‘go around’, hard controls, oscillations of flight path,” they wrote in a brief message on the social network Twitter. In addition, they announced the opening of an investigation.

What is the ‘go around’ maneuver?

“The crew mastered the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach.

The airline Air France spoke in a statement, sent to the ‘Daily Mail’ media. In this they assured that the flight presented “a technical accident during its approach (to the runway)”.

According to the company, the plane had to make a ‘go around’ maneuver, which means that the machine tried to land, but since it did not have the necessary conditions, it climbed again.

“The crew mastered the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach,” they explained.

Of course, they did not provide details of why the aircraft’s controls would have failed.

