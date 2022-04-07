Warner Bros has made a decision about a movie involving Will Smith. The studio had plans to make a film of Deadshot, the DC Universe villain featured in David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad”; However, the project (which was already in the background) would have been completely canceled after the altercation at the 2022 Oscars that the star had with Chris Rock.

The Rolling Stone portal prepared a report on the delicate situation of Ezra Miller with the company. There he provided a brief update on the Smith case.

According to the outlet, Warner Bros had already put the project on the back burner due to the huge sum the star asked for: $20 million.

Will Smith as Deadshot and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad."

As for Smith, who is also part of the DC Extended Universe as the supervillain deadshot, Warner Bros. and DC had been developing a film written, directed and starring him, but She had been pushed into the background long before her assault on Chris at the Oscars.” Rolling Stone noted.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter detailed that productions such as “Bad boys 4” and “Fast and loose”, in which Smith acts and which were already in development, would be in danger of being canceled after the incident.

In the same way, Deadshot, which did not even have a script, would have been left without any possibility of seeing the light, Rolling Stone pointed out.

Will Smith won his first Oscar for "The Williams Method."

The tense situation of Will Smith

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett has shown her dissatisfaction with her husband by clarifying that, although she is not upset with him, she does not defend his attitude at the Oscars ceremony.

Will Smith voluntarily went to a rehabilitation center.

For its part, the Academy has announced that it will set a sanction against the actor this week, which could cause him to lose his statuette.