“#Work in progress” is the name of the campaign with which Audi undertakes to seek out highly qualified professionals to bring forward its electrification strategy. A campaign that involves the direct involvement of collaborators and brand ambassadors, who have exalted the advantages offered from working for the house of the four rings: flexible working models, career opportunities, inclusion in innovative sectors such as IT and hi-tech, just to name a few.

Wide-ranging campaign

Innovative work, electric mobility and digitalisation, and personal growth are the three areas on which the campaign focuses, which was also created starting from a large study which saw 800 people, including Audi collaborators and students in the reference sectors, participate in a survey conducted with expert interviews, workshops and online questionnaires. The themes discussed in the campaign, as mentioned, are different: they range from flexible working environments to career opportunities and development possibilities, passing through the promotion of a culture of trust and appreciation of the work of others.

A new twist

“With this campaign we are shaping our identity as IT and technology company – explained Xavier Ros, Member of the Audi Board of Directors with responsibility for Human Resources – Working at Audi means defining progress for a digital, sustainable and electric future. The invention of the car changed the world. Now we’re changing it again.”

Triple revolution

“Audi is more inspiring than ever. We are experiencing three revolutions at the same time: the digitalisation of the automotive industry, the transition towards electric and the transformation from manufacturer to mobility supplier – added Sebastian, who as Head of Digitalisation of Delivery Management in Production is one of the protagonists of the campaign – Cars have become mobile devices that automatically update and integrate into the Audi digital ecosystem. Be here now and help make these changes happen every day it is a unique opportunity“.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it