The accountability, It is even an exercise in common sense, sinaloense town He is intelligent, understands transparency and knows when someone is trying to deceive him. And to exemplify this, I share with you that a few days ago in Guamúchil, while talking to a firefighter friend, he asked me the following question: “…Hey, what happened with the university, are they going to be held accountable or not? Because notice that my mistress when I was little sent me to go grocery shopping with one peso and I had to tell her what I had spent it on and what I had left over, because she had to know how I spent the money she had given me. . Why don’t those at the university want to be held accountable?…”

And in the face of such questions from our firefighter friend, it is clear how people understand accountability, that is how simple and how great the responsibility of accountability to Sinaloa society is.

The law is clear, the Federal Constitution establishes in its article 134 that the economic resources available to the Federation, the federal entities, the Municipalities and the territorial demarcations of Mexico City, will be administered with efficiency, effectiveness, economy, transparency and honesty to satisfy the objectives to which are destined. There is no confusion, just a command: every public resource must be audited.

In this sense, and in compliance with the constitutional mandate and the obligations of the Legislative power In terms of accountability, last Monday, September 11, the state’s top auditor appeared before the Plenary Session of Congress, an act in which she informed the sovereignty of Sinaloa regarding the audit work that has been carried out in matters of public accounts 2022 , data of which stands out that: 97.18% was audited, corresponding to expenditures and income of public resources, auditing the three powers of the state, the municipalities, autonomous bodies, a review in which irregularities were detected with a probable recovery of 874 million pesos, of which only 466 million pesos correspond to possible property damage to the UAS caused by the probable irregular management of public resources by the authorities of the UAS. Autonomous University of Sinaloa.

In the case of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, in its capacity as a Decentralized Public Organization of the Government of the State of Sinaloa, it has had income collected from its own resources, that is, from the provision of services it provides: year 2019, $423′ 308,134.85 million; year 2020, $399,250,000.00 million; year 2021, $399,250,000.00 million; year 2022, $349,799,937.00 million and year 2023, $349,799,937.00 million; which add up to a total of $1,921,408,008.85 million pesos. Public resources of the people of Sinaloa for which no accounts have been rendered, the university authorities refuse to report on what they have been spent on.

Demanding accountability is not persecution, all public entities and their officials, by constitutional and legal mandate, are obliged to be accountable and exercise government with efficiency and transparency.

Sinaloa society does not deserve lies, it demands transparency and accountability in the use, management and application of public resources, resources that belong to the people.

The authorities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa They are constitutionally and legally obliged to be accountable to the Legislative Branch, as enshrined in the constitution. Without transparency there is no democracy, accountability does not threaten autonomy, it strengthens and vindicates it.

We recommend you read: