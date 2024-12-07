In general, the well-known German premium brands are not particularly cheap or affordable when it comes to purchasing one of their models. However, within their respective ranges there is an entry model to this range of products. In the case of Audi, This gap is occupied or represented by the Q4 e-tronthe smallest electric SUV in the family.

For reference, among the main rivals of the Audi Q4 e-tron are well-known electric cars such as the Volkswagen ID.4, the Skoda Enyaq, the Peugeot E-5008 or the Ford Mustang Mach-E, among many others. We analyze in depth each and every section of this German electric SUV.

Audi Q4 e-tron technical sheet (2024 version)

Vehicle type SUV Dimensions 4,588 x 1,865 x 1,632mm Weight 2,145kg Battery 77 kWh (net capacity) Transmission Automatic Total power/torque 286 HP / 545 Nm WLTP consumption 16.2 kWh/100 km DGT label Zero Acceleration 6.7 sec Emissions 0 gr/km Autonomy 560 km Trunk 520 liters Driving aids (ADAS) Parking sensors and camera Lane change assist Signal detector Forward collision assist Infotainment Instrumentation: 12.3 inches Multimedia: 11.6 inches Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Price From 58,660 euros

Audi Q4 e-tron price (2024 version)

The Audi Q4 e-tron is the most affordable electric SUV in the German range. In Spain, this model starts at 58,660 euroswithout counting available aid or discounts. Through this pillar you access the most ‘basic’ version (which is not poorly equipped) of the car, the so-called Advanced. This in itself includes an important set of accessories such as 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, lane-keeping assistant, heated front seats, automatic trunk lid or the Audi Virtual Cockpit, among many other things.

Above this finish there are also others with greater equipment or a more sporty approach. One step forward we find the Genuine Editionfrom 59,080 euros, while this is followed by S Line from 61,060 euros or Black Line Edition from 62,990 euros.

All of them, of course with the most accessible mechanics, because if the most powerful is added the prices rise to approximately 6,000 or 7,000 euros (depending on the finish chosen). Let’s remember that, in addition, it also has the coupe body option (Sportback) that adds an extra to the final bill.

Engine and consumption

The Audi Q4 e-tron offers two levels of power and performance.

The Audi Q4 e-tron has two mechanical variants in its catalogue, depending on power, performance or autonomy. Specifically, the ’45’ version offers rear-wheel drive and an engine with 286 HP and 545 Nm of maximum torque. This block powered by a 77 kWh capacity battery results in an approved combined cycle range of up to 560 kilometers. Its consumption is 16.2 kWh/100 km.

One step above this, and at the top of the list, is the Audi Q4 e-tron 55 Quattro. This version takes the previous figures one step further in terms of more sporty features. With rising power up to 340 hp Thanks to the use of two electric motors (one on each axle) and the power from the same 77 kWh battery, its autonomy is reduced, since it is approved for 522 kilometers and an average consumption of 16.8 kWh/100 km.

Measurements of the Audi Q4 e-tron (2024 version)

The Audi Q4 e-tron is ideal for all types of situations.

The Audi Q4 e-tron is a reasonably sized vehicle as it is the target of most eyes. Thanks to one length 4,588mmthe electric SUV can be an ideal vehicle for use in urban territory but also for long trips (also thanks to its electric autonomy). With all this, it is a car that shows a lot of poise on the road and significant agility in cities.

Its width and height (1,865 mm and 1,617 mm, respectively) are also quite moderate, so it will not be difficult to find a convenient parking space for it in large cities. Among its main rivals are models such as the electric Ford Explorer, Mercedes EQA or the Volvo EX40, among many others.

Inside

The interior of the Audi Q4 e-tron is really well finished and offers two screens on the dashboard.

The cabin of the Audi Q4 e-tron does not hold too many surprises, although it did introduce the new layout of the dashboard within the brand. In general, the use of good upholstery and correct materials is the general trend. However, it also makes a lot of use of piano black, especially on the center console, this being a material that stains or deteriorates (due to scratches) very easily.

Two screens rest on the dashboard: a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, which allows minimal customization of the information it displays, as well as a 11.6 inch central multimedia. It also debuted the new steering wheel with double horizontal spokes, and a specific climate control module with physical buttons.

In terms of space, the Audi Q4 e-tron is a model that really has plenty, as the front passengers enjoy more than adequate comfort, as well as numerous spaces to leave objects. On the other hand, those who sit in the back row will also have outstanding room for both legs and head.

Trunk of the Audi Q4 e-tron (2024 version)

The Audi Q4 e-tron offers a minimum volume of 520 liters in its trunk.

The Audi Q4 e-tron offers a generous storage space. Its trunk features a volume of 520 liters. Its floor can be placed at two heights, so you can make more use of the space or if, on the contrary, it is not necessary, it can be used to create a small space under it where you can store small objects or even charging cables. For example.

If an even larger space is required, the Audi Q4 e-tron allows its second row of seats to be folded down in a 40:60 ratio. In this way, a maximum volume of 1,490 liters. In fact, the brand itself offers as an extra element a protective net for the first row, as it is located between them and the folded rear seats.

Opinions

The Audi Q4 e-tron has a starting price in Spain from 58,660 euros.

The Audi Q4 e-tron can be an ideal vehicle for anyone who wants to enter the premium electric SUV segment. It is a truly versatile car that will not cause problems or headaches for anyone who gets one, since everything is really easy and intuitive in it. It is true that its price is not the most affordable on the market, but this results in a model with everything that most people are looking for: image, practicality, performance and outstanding dynamics.