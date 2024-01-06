He earned 2.4 million euros from the biggest scam ever committed in Benidorm. When he was discovered, he fled to the Netherlands with a car full of money, where he led an anonymous life in Utrecht and Nieuwegein for 25 years. Now a novel is being published about the wonderful life of this criminal who alternately called himself Rafael, José, Pascual, Miguel Ángel or Honorato.
Latest update:
06-01-24, 16:13
