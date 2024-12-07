The president of South Korea apologizes for martial law and leaves his position in the hands of his party

The South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, apologized this Saturday to the South Korean people for the martial law that shocked the country last Tuesday night, and stated that he will leave his power and the stabilization of the situation in the hands of his party. policy.

“I sincerely apologize for causing concern and inconvenience to the public,” Yoon said in a brief speech made this Saturday from the presidential office and broadcast by the national media, in his first public appearance since lifting martial law in the early hours of September. Wednesday.

“The declaration of martial law was made out of a sense of urgency as president, who is ultimately responsible for state affairs,” stated the president, who added that “he will not evade the legal or political responsibilities derived from that decision.”

Yoon has also said that “there will never be a declaration of a second martial law,” after the day before various voices warned about movements within the Army that pointed to a new state of exception, which led senior officials to announce that they would not. They would accept this measure and opposition deputies would take turns to remain in parliament for much of the day.

The president has also announced that he will leave “the stabilization of the political situation, including his mandate, in the hands of the party,” in the face of growing political and social pressure for him to leave office, on the same day that the National Assembly votes on a motion to dismiss him. .

For the parliamentary initiative to succeed, the support of two-thirds of the chamber is necessary, which means that the opposition bloc (which has a clear parliamentary majority with 192 seats) will need to have at least eight additional votes among the 108 with which it says Yoon’s ruling People’s Power Party (PPP).

Although this force has criticized the president for resorting to martial law without sufficient justification, the political line of supporting the president to remain in power was also initially marked.

But Han Dong-hoon, the head of the party, called the day before for the “immediate suspension of President Yoon Suk-yeol from his duties with a view to protecting the Republic of Korea (the official name of the country) and its people.”

Han also stated this Saturday that an “early resignation” by Yoon “is inevitable” and added that the party will deliberate the best way to proceed, before the parliamentary vote scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).