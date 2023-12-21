You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tremor in Chile
iStock/Google Maps
Tremor in Chile
It is recorded in the Antofagasta region.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
This Thursday, December 21, a strong earthquake was recorded in Chile, with a magnitude of 5.9.
According to preliminary reports, the epicenter was in the Antofagasta region and occurred around 1:21 p.m., local time, or at 11:21 a.m. in Colombia.
The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile detailed that the earthquake was of magnitude 5.9, after preliminary alerts indicated that it would have been 6.4.
For now, no serious damage or injuries have been reported after the earthquake.
News in development…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Attention #strong #earthquake #shakes #Chile #Thursday #magnitude
Leave a Reply