This Thursday, December 21, a strong earthquake was recorded in Chile, with a magnitude of 5.9.

According to preliminary reports, the epicenter was in the Antofagasta region and occurred around 1:21 p.m., local time, or at 11:21 a.m. in Colombia.

The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile detailed that the earthquake was of magnitude 5.9, after preliminary alerts indicated that it would have been 6.4.

For now, no serious damage or injuries have been reported after the earthquake.

News in development…