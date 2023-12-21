Masterchef Italia 13: previews, tests, guests, competitors, challenges, judges, eliminated, tests of the second episode on December 21st

This evening, 21 December 2023, the second episode of Masterchef Italia 13 will be broadcast. Appointment on Sky Uno from 9.15pm. The judges of the latest editions have been confirmed: Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli and the veteran Bruno Barbieri. New challenges, externals and tests are ready to entertain us and intrigue us with starred dishes. Let's see today's previews and guests.

Previews, competitors, tests and guests

With eleven white aprons already assigned, there are nine places in the Masterclass still to be filled: in today's two episodes of Masterchef the selection phase is completed with the last Live Cookings of the season. New amateur chefs will present themselves for the first time in front of the three judges Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli with the hope of being able to win the unanimous yes and with it the highly coveted white apron with their name sewn on.

If they can rest for a moment, for those who have received two yeses and with it the gray apron there will be a new obstacle to face, the Stress Test, a last chance without the possibility of appeal to enter the Masterclass of this edition of the cooking show Sky Original produced by Endemol Shine Italy. Deciding who will be inside and who will have to go home is the judge who said “no” to the aspiring class member, flanked by the mysterious presence of the “shadow judge”. Who will hide behind the now famous clouded glass window? Will it be a reassuring presence for amateur chefs or a new insidious obstacle to fear? And above all, what will it have in store for those who dream of conquering a place among the “fantastic 20”?

Once the Stress Test is complete, we will finally have this year's Masterclass. Who will immediately be called to work, with the 20 chefs each already at their station, for the first surprising Mystery Box of the season: but as promised on the eve by the three very clever judges, nothing is as it seems and we must always be on alert because the surprises I'm around the corner. Amateur chefs have been warned… but will they be ready to face the surprises that await them?

How many episodes

We have seen tonight's previews, but how many episodes are planned for Masterchef Italia 2023 2024? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 14 December 2024 at 9.15pm. The final is scheduled to air on February 29. Below is the complete schedule.

First episode: December 14, 2023

Second episode: December 21, 2023

Third episode: December 28, 2023

Fourth date: 4 January 2024

Fifth episode: January 11, 2024

Sixth episode: January 18, 2024

Seventh episode: January 25, 2024

Eighth episode: February 1, 2024

Ninth episode: February 8, 2024

Tenth episode: February 15, 2024

Eleventh episode: February 22, 2024

Twelfth episode (final): February 29, 2024

Streaming and TV