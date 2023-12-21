Masterchef Italia 13: previews, tests, guests, competitors, challenges, judges, eliminated, tests of the second episode on December 21st
This evening, 21 December 2023, the second episode of Masterchef Italia 13 will be broadcast. Appointment on Sky Uno from 9.15pm. The judges of the latest editions have been confirmed: Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli and the veteran Bruno Barbieri. New challenges, externals and tests are ready to entertain us and intrigue us with starred dishes. Let's see today's previews and guests.
Previews, competitors, tests and guests
With eleven white aprons already assigned, there are nine places in the Masterclass still to be filled: in today's two episodes of Masterchef the selection phase is completed with the last Live Cookings of the season. New amateur chefs will present themselves for the first time in front of the three judges Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli with the hope of being able to win the unanimous yes and with it the highly coveted white apron with their name sewn on.
If they can rest for a moment, for those who have received two yeses and with it the gray apron there will be a new obstacle to face, the Stress Test, a last chance without the possibility of appeal to enter the Masterclass of this edition of the cooking show Sky Original produced by Endemol Shine Italy. Deciding who will be inside and who will have to go home is the judge who said “no” to the aspiring class member, flanked by the mysterious presence of the “shadow judge”. Who will hide behind the now famous clouded glass window? Will it be a reassuring presence for amateur chefs or a new insidious obstacle to fear? And above all, what will it have in store for those who dream of conquering a place among the “fantastic 20”?
Once the Stress Test is complete, we will finally have this year's Masterclass. Who will immediately be called to work, with the 20 chefs each already at their station, for the first surprising Mystery Box of the season: but as promised on the eve by the three very clever judges, nothing is as it seems and we must always be on alert because the surprises I'm around the corner. Amateur chefs have been warned… but will they be ready to face the surprises that await them?
How many episodes
We have seen tonight's previews, but how many episodes are planned for Masterchef Italia 2023 2024? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 14 December 2024 at 9.15pm. The final is scheduled to air on February 29. Below is the complete schedule.
- First episode: December 14, 2023
- Second episode: December 21, 2023
- Third episode: December 28, 2023
- Fourth date: 4 January 2024
- Fifth episode: January 11, 2024
- Sixth episode: January 18, 2024
- Seventh episode: January 25, 2024
- Eighth episode: February 1, 2024
- Ninth episode: February 8, 2024
- Tenth episode: February 15, 2024
- Eleventh episode: February 22, 2024
- Twelfth episode (final): February 29, 2024
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Masterchef Italia 13 live on TV and in streaming? The 2023 20234 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 14 December 2023 at 9.15 pm and in streaming on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers. It is not currently scheduled to be broadcast free-to-air on TV8, which will take place in the coming months.
