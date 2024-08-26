This Sunday night the list of the Peruvian coach was announced, Jorge Fossatifor the upcoming 2026 Qualifiers matches against Colombia and Ecuador.

Peru is looking to get out of last place in the table and that is why it needs to win its home game against Colombia, a match that will be played on September 6 in Lima.

Fossati called up 30 players for the double date of the Peruvian national team’s qualifiers. There are several important absences on the list, such as Paolo Guerrero, Christian Cueva, André Carrillo and Raúl Ruídiaz, four symbols of the team.

The Peruvian newspaper El Comercio analyses that the main surprises of the list are the call-up of Jorge Murrugarra, Jean Pierre Archimbaud and Renzo Garcés. In addition to the return of Renato Tapia, Miguel Trauco, Yordy Reyna and Santiago Ormeño.

The summoned

Archers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Caceda, Diego Romero.

Defenders: Anderson Santa Maria, Alexander Callens, Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Marcos Lopez, Carlos Zambrano, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garces.

Players: Wilder Cartagena, Jesus Castillo, Oliver Sonne, Sergio Pena, Piero Quispe, Renato Tapia, Luis Advincula, Jean Pierre Archimbaud, Andy Polo, Jorge Murrugarra.

Forwards: Gianluca Lapadula, Edison Flores, Bryan Reyna, Joao Grimaldo, Franco Zanelatto, Alex Valera, Santiago Ormeno, Yordy Reyna.

