The agreement of Jaén Deserves More with the PSOE to evict the PP from the government The City Council of the capital of Jaén is endorsed by the national PSOE with the signature of the deputy secretary general, the Andalusian Maria Jesus Montero. This was announced this Friday by the provincial party at a press conference, in which it justified the motion of censure presented together with the PSOE in him “inaction of the Popular Party” when it comes to fulfilling the government pact that both parties signed after the 2023 municipal elections and through which the popular party took over the Mayor’s Office. Something that, he added, is due to having wanted to “smother” the provincialist formation.

The plenary session in which the motion of censure is formalized is scheduled to take place on January 2 with the socialist spokesperson and former mayor, Julio Millán, as a candidate for Mayor.

«Jaén is the only Andalusian capital in which the PP had to put special care because I had an ally to serve and a signed commitment to comply with a society that demands and demanded and will demand an SOS. The PP has erred in its strategy of wanting to drown a party “Who, being small, fights for an ideal as great as firmly demanding justice for Jaén, so that our land is placed not above but at the same level as the rest,” said the municipal spokesperson, Luis García Millán, this Friday at a press conference.

In this sense, he has stated that “it is hard to believe that there are things that are delayed, it is worse to have the confirmed certainty that there are important agreements for Jaén that are delayed because the PP or the Board decide that bringing things to Jaén could mean that Jaén Deserves More to grow in votes or popularity.









García – one of the three councilors of JM+ along with María Espejo and José María Canon – has lamented that “the newspaper archive includes an extensive history of so many times” how they have “demanded compliance with Jaén”, despite which they have “been loyal to the extreme.

«We have asked that the agreement we reached be implemented quickly and we are aware that the legislature has not yet finished but we have warned, warned, proposed and fought,” he added.

Faced with this, he asked if “the PP has been loyal.” leaving Jaén last in the 2024 budgets with very poor performance level data, leaving us second to last in 2025″ or if it is faithful to the agreement when they have “begged from minute one to provide a significant financial allocation” to rehabilitate the historic center, for which it was also approved, an NLP in the Andalusian Parliament in 2018.

«The PP had to pamper Jaén»

“The PP had to pamper Jaén,” said the mayor, who pointed out that the Andalusian PP had to «take care of a gentlemen’s agreement if he wanted to maintain the hegemony of the eight capitals. Furthermore, he had to “monitor his own loyalty to a party that, being white label, It only asks that Jaén be put on the same scale as the other capitals and provinces of Andalusia to be at the level of convergence and to put an end to the neglect.

He has also stressed that Jaén Deserves More is not “a typical party” and “it was going to be an uncomfortable option,” setting “challenges” for themselves “making agreements in exchange for concrete facts” that they supervise and over which they feel “the responsibility that what is signed is fulfilled.”

«We do what we ask of others, we ask that they ask their own parties, we ask that the PP continue asking in Andalusia, that the PSOE continue asking in Madrid and we ask, of course, our government partners. We supervise our ally because we also supervise ourselves. Our loyalty, in the end, is with the people of Jaén,” he defended.

“This will not be a carte blanche”

The councilor, who has avoided entering the composition of the government team, has emphasized that, just as they have done with the PP, they are going to supervise the work of the PSOE. In this way, although they cannot present another motion in this mandate, they could always leave the socialists in a minority if they understand that they do not comply with the pact, so “This will not be a carte blanche.”

“Among other things, it includes something we are really concerned about, the financial situation of the Jaén City Council and the debt. It is time for the PSOE to pitch in to remove the Jaén City Council from the risk of suffocation and economic intervention to which it is subjected. They can do it from Madrid, from that Ministry of Finance, and that is how they have signed it,” he stressed.

Various measures are also contemplated, such as investment fund for Jaén or the arrival of important investments and driving projects. «All this that comes to Jaén, which could have come sooner from the PSOE, comes because there is a Jaén Deserves More that demands it, hugging. And although sometimes they cover us up and silence us, people should know how much Jaén Deserves More works to be able to get the projects from both administrations,” he claimed.

Finally, the JM+ spokesperson wanted to express the “deepest personal respect” towards the people with whom they have shared a government team in recent months. However, he has considered that “the PP of the city of Jaén has not understood what co-governance meant between two parties and it has been another factor” in making this decision.

«We all make mistakes, we are the first, but there have been many occasions in which we have not come close to demanding that the requirements be met. principles of solidarity between councils that one has or one expects when a coalition is formed between two parties or that fair visibility of the work done by our council departments and our staff is requested,” he declared.

Along these lines, he has alluded to the opportunities given “without resolving important aspects” such as staffing of civil servants for the areas managed by Jaén Deserves More.

«We asked for management, we asked for efficiency, We asked for seriousness when it came to governing and honestly, after this year and a half and in that co-governance, we have missed it a lot. For this reason, a joint motion of censure has been signed with the Socialist Party,” he stressed.