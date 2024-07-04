First he stabbed his brother to death, then he cut off his head and threw it from the balcony. Finally he called the police to tell them what he had just done. A 59-year-old man from Pannarano, in the province of Benevento, ended up in handcuffs last night.

The victim was 65 years old. The tragedy, which occurred in an apartment on Via Piano, is said to have occurred at the height of an argument between the two brothers. Arriving on the scene, the Carabinieri of Montesarchio convinced the man to open the door and took him to the barracks for questioning. The 59-year-old brother turned himself in without resistance, was stopped and questioned all night, before being transferred to the prison in Benevento on charges of aggravated homicide.

Investigators are interviewing relatives and acquaintances of the two brothers to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts. Investigations are underway to reconstruct the motive.