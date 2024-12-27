The young 23-year-old mountaineer from León disappeared in the Picos de Europa on Monday has been located alive this Friday in Jou de los Boeches, in the Eastern Massif of the mountain range.

It has been located by one of the aircraft that participated in the device and is being evacuated in a helicopter medicalized, as reported by 112 of Asturias in its X account.

The notice of the young man’s disappearance was given by his brother last Wednesday to 112 in Castilla y León. As reported, this he had gone alone to take a route between the towns of Bejes (Cantabria) and Covadonga (Asturias)