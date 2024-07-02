UNIVRS Inc. —the Japanese developer— announced that after a delay, we will finally be able to see and play in a new reality the VR release of Attack on Titan, the popular dark fantasy anime that adapts the story written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. Early Access was also announced.

You will be able to play the VR of Attack on Titan with early access starting July 23, 2024, That’s right, you’d be able to spend your summer vacation cutting off the necks of the fearsome titans, being a hero superior to Levi Ackerman in the Survey Corps.

The new title Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable will be available for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro VR.

Originally, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable It was announced for summer 2023, so will arrive a year lateHowever, it was reported that this was in order to improve the quality of the title, so we can have high expectations.

In the “hunting action” video game—that’s how UNIVRS describes it—, players will take on the role of a soldier from the Scout Corps and hunt down Titans with the classic airborne maneuvering gear: the Omnidirectional Mobility Gear. You’ll soar through the skies with the blood of Titans.

https://twitter.com/aotvrub/status/1808123838468968672?s=61

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable It will support two players and will have voice support in English and Spanish. —text and voice acting—. It will be quite an experience.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan in Mexico? How many seasons of Attack on Titan are there?

Attack on Titan It is available on the Crunchyroll platform. You can watch the chapters legally there, check them out here.

Crunchyroll has all five seasons of the series, and also has the chibi-format installment: Junior High, watch it here.

