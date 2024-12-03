The books of the saga Blackwaterthe suspense and horror novel by the late writer Michael McDowell, have sold 700,000 copies in 2024, according to the GFK platform, which makes them the most popular title of the year in Spain, and in an “unusual success” for an independent publisher like Blackie Books.

The Catalan publisher, which has released a box with the six limited edition novels, began the saga in Spain on February 7 with The Flood (best-selling book of the year, according to GFK) and ended in April with the publication of Rainits sixth installment. Both the first book individually and the set (which is a book in six parts) are the best sellers of the year, Blackwater sources have clarified to EFE with data from the consulting firm.

The work was published in the United States in installments in 1983 by McDowell, who died in 1999 at the age of 49 from an illness derived from HIV, and also author of the scripts for Bettlejuice and Nightmare before Christmasalong with Tim Burton.

As its editor in Spain, Jan Martí, explained to EFE last April, social networks, especially TikTok, were initially responsible for the wide dissemination of the work among young audiences.although it has finally connected with a very heterogeneous spectrum of audiences, from classic readers “accustomed to family sagas” to a sector that appreciates the novel more “from a literary point of view.”

The author, Michael McDowell, died in 1999.

The arrival of Blackwater Spain was preceded by a similar phenomenon in France and Italy. The novel tells the story of a family of landowners in the southern United States. through female protagonists, something that for Martí “draws a lot of attention”, and describes as “very avant-garde” for those times.

“McDowell was openly gay and liberal and that shows a lot in Blackwatersays Martí, who values ​​the feminist consciousness of the novel, “without proclamations” but sensitive to gender stereotypes, with characters that represent “quite the opposite of the housewife image of the time.”

Regarding the reason for the late success of the saga, Martí explains that it is due to the mixture of literary genres between “the family saga, the historical novel and horror”, something very present in “current cultural products”, despite being originally published 41 years ago