After the failure in the Copa América, Mexican soccer received another blow that buries it even further. Since Qatar 2022, the Mexican National Team has shown a lack of quality and spirit, an evil that arises from poor management at the league level. Looking for solutions, the return of naturalized players to the ranks of the Tri was bet on, however, right now neither Quiñones nor Funes Mori have made any difference, a fact that could be changed by Germán Berterame.
After a long wait, yesterday Germán Berterame, forward for Rayados de Monterrey, was naturalized as a Mexican, after completing 5 years as a permanent resident in the country, since his arrival at Atlético de San Luis. From now on, the goal scorer can be eligible for the ranks of the Mexican National Team, remembering that the footballer has made public his desire to join the national team, something that will be in the hands of the current coach, Jaime Lozano.
Berterame has done everything in his power to get the prize he wants, he rejected offers from both the MLS and Europe to stay in Mexico and continue with the immigration process since his firm intention is to join the Mexican National Team, now he has the legal permits to do so, the rest is in the hands of his performance on the field to determine whether or not he is valued, since it is a time when there are no quality scorers in the Tri and perhaps this fact could play in Germán’s favor.
