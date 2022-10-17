He stayed on television for two years but, to this day, we still remember some of his great moments on social networks. Atresmedia TV has acquired the broadcast rights for one of the biggest international hits in the field of television game shows: ‘Password’. The communication group announced yesterday, within the framework of the MIPCOM 2022 international fair in Cannes, an agreement with the production company Fremantle Spain (‘Mask Singer’, ‘Got Talent’) for the adaptation of this historic program, which has already opened its casting this same Monday to select the new participants.

In this way, Atresmedia TV recovers this format that was already broadcast on Cuatro between 2008 and 2010, and that served to launch the Asturian Lujan Argüelles to national fame. The actress Ana Milan also presented the program during her last stage. In the last decade, ‘Password’ was on the verge of returning to the small screen and even pilot chapters were recorded for a hypothetical future broadcast on Mediaset. Finally, the contest will return to Atresmedia TV, which, however, did not clarify whether it will be offered on Antena 3 or La Sexta or in which broadcast slot it will go.

Premiered in the 1960s on American television, the show has had several lives over the years, becoming one of the longest-running television formats. Precisely, in April 2022 it was broadcast again on the NBC network in the United States, with a new version with Jimmy Fallon as master of ceremonies. In addition, it was adapted in countries as diverse as Brazil, France, Slovakia, New Zealand, Germany, Turkey, Portugal, Sweden and the United Kingdom, where it is one of the BBC’s great entertainment brands.